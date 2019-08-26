Two Iowa communities come together to help the Miller Family amid tragedy

MILES, IA — When tragedy struck the Miller family less than two weeks ago, people across Jackson County did not hesitate to help out in any way they could. Initially, the plan for the fourth annual benefit was to raise money for the local fire departments of Preston and Miles, and the ambulance service the serves the area.

But after the Miller’s family home exploded unexpectedly, leaving Dan Miller hospitalized with severe burns at an Iowa City hospital, all parties involved decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to the family.

“Dan is a wonderful guy,” Lisa Holdgrafer said. “He and his wife, Jen, is a school teacher they have two young girls that goes to Easton Valley schools, which is the community school here. He’s a great guy.”

On Saturday, the community came out in big numbers to enjoy everything from a tractor pull to a mudd bogg. In addition, the were plenty of food options from pull pork sandwiches to a baked good. The weather was ideal for people all across the area to enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere all for a great cause.