Two Iowa members of Congress hope to install a new Speaker of the House quickly to focus on providing support for Israel.

Republicans will nominate Representative Steve Scalise for Speaker. Representative Zach Nunn says the country needs to provide intelligence and diplomatic pressure before another terrorist group north of Israel expands its operations. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks says the United States needs to block the money terrorist groups get.

Both Nunn and Miller-Meeks say another priority is getting Iowans out of Israel and surrounding countries by any means possible.