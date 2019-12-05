Two juvenile escapees from Mary Davis Home arrested after shooting in Davenport

UPDATE: According to a press release, Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Locust and Washington Streets at approximately 5:03 p.m. Thursday.

After canvassing the area, officers located two scenes of fired cartridge cases, both in the 1400 block of W. Locust Street.

While checking the area, officers attempted to stop a subject in the 1500 block of W. Pleasant Street, who fled on foot.

After a short pursuit, a male juvenile was apprehended and detained.

During a preliminary investigation, officers located a discarded firearm near one of the shooting scenes.

Officers executed an investigative search warrant in the 1500 block of W. Pleasant Street on a residence determined to be involved in this incident.

During the search warrant, one adult and one juvenile were detained, and two firearms were located.

The adult and two juveniles were placed under arrest.

The involved juveniles, both 15-year-old males of Davenport, were identified as two of the five escapees from the Mary Davis Home incident back in November. All juveniles involved are now in custody, and one was charged with Robbery 1st and Interference.

The male adult, 18-year-old Lamode Ramerus Lathan-Barge of Davenport, was charged with Robbery 1st.

Both individuals charged were transported to the Scott County Jail, and the other 15-year-old male juvenile was detained at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police, Scott County sheriffs and Iowa State Patrol responded to a shots fired call at Locust and Washington Streets.

Local 4 News was first on the scene and spotted multiple shell casings and a bullet hole on the outside of the Taco Bell.

Witnesses said it was a crazy scene.

“We hear pop… pop pop. We’re like oh there’s some fireworks or whatever. The bartender goes what the. We all break our necks to look out the window. There’s a guy in a red coat just unloading on this car. The craziest (expletive) I’ve ever seen.”

Bystanders say they saw the police chasing a man down the street.

There is no word yet on any injuries, or if any suspects are in custody.

#BREAKING: Shots fired at Locust and Washington Streets in #DavenportIA. Washington is shut down south of Locust. The Taco Bell parking lot has been taped off, and officers are recovering shell casings. #shotsfired pic.twitter.com/mvrqtK3Sit — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) December 5, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.