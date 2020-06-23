Two juveniles arrested for stolen firearms in Galesburg

Two juveniles were arrested on June 18 after an investigation into stolen firearms from a business in Galesburg.

On June 11 around 3:30am, Galesburg Police responded to a burglar alarm activation at Simpson Limited located at 140 South Seminary Street.

Officers found damage to one of the doors and to several cases that contained firearms in the business. There were no suspects found during a search of the building.

Surveillance video showed subjects entering the building and leaving the business with firearms to a vehicle that was parked near by.

Galesburg detectives worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and the Peoria Police Department Detectives to apprehend two juveniles on June 18. One juvenile has been charged with burglary and the other with burglary and theft.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151, the Galesburg Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044 or 1-888-266-0044, or text “Galesburg” + your tip to 274637.