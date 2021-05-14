Two juveniles charged with arson after apartment complex fire

Two juveniles were charged with arson after a Wednesday fire at an apartment complex in Wapello.

It happened in the 300 block of North 2nd Street around 6:37 p.m.

The Wapello Police Department, Wapello Fire and Rescue and Wapello Ambulance responded to a report of the complex having smoke coming out of the windows.

Police found “active flames visible” and emergency crews evacuated the area.

The fire was supressed and monitored overnight. The building “appears to be a total loss,” according to the police department.

With no electricity or gas running to the complex, investigators deemed the fire suspicious.

After the investigation, an 11-year-old and 12-year-old were taken into custody and charged with second degree arson, a Class C felony. Both were transported to the Montrose Juvenile Facility.