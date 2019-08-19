Two juveniles face robbery, weapons felonies

Two juveniles face felony robbery and weapons charges after an armed robbery in Eldridge on August 19, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with two felonies after a report of an armed robbery in Eldridge on Monday.

The Eldridge Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 900 block of West Maple Court.

According to the report, two people approached a 15-year-old boy, displayed a revolver, demanded money and his cell phone and drove off toward Davenport.

Eldridge Police and Scott County deputies located and stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of West Slopertown Road and found cash and a loaded .22 caliber revolver.

Two 17-year-old boys from Davenport were taken into custody and charged with one count of first degree robbery, a Class B felony, one count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony and one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The two suspects are being charged as adults and have been turned over to Scott County Jail.