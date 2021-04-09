Two killed in rollover accident outside Fulton

Two people were killed in a rollover accident Friday morning just east of Fulton in Whiteside County.

Around 9:15 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies and Fulton Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Fulton Road/U.S. Route 136 just west of Sand Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV was traveling east when it left the road. It went into the ditch and rolled, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

The Whiteside County Coroner pronounced both occupants dead at the scene. Their identities are not being released at this time.

The Whiteside County Deputies were assisted by Fulton and Albany Police, Illinois State Police, and Fulton Fire and Ambulance.

