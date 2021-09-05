Two killed in three-vehicle crash Sunday

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 880N and Illinois Highway 78, just north of Kewanee, Ill.

A passenger car headed south crossed the center line, struck a motorcycle, then struck an SUV, says a news release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Both the SUV and the motorcycle were headed north.

The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced deceased at the scene. Passengers in the other two vehicles were taken to a hospital, the release says.

The accident remains under investigation. Identities are not being released until families are notified.