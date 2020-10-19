Two local businesses team up for an act of kindness

Two local businesses teamed up for an act of kindness. Tim Herrington is a State Farm agent in Bettendorf and he worked with Icy Bubbles in Moline to do it.



Teachers, students and parents received free rolled-up ice cream or a free drink on behalf of Harrington.



This is the first time he’s done something like this during the pandemic.



“So cool to walk in and see so many families smile and kids enjoying it and yeah it feels great,” said Harrington.



Harrington is also working on another act of kindness with a business in Eldridge.