Two men, a truck and a big surprise

A Quad Cities man is getting ready for a big move after a life-changing surprise.

It came from the president of Two Men and a Truck at the company’s Davenport office Wednesday.

He gave Juan Gallegos a $50,000 scholarship.

Gallegos was one of a handful of employees nationwide to complete a year-long training program.

Gallegos has been with the company for ten years working his way up from a mover to a regional manager here in the Quad Cities, but he told Local 4 News he dreamed for more.

Now with the scholarship, he will become a franchisee for the moving business.

President of Two Men and a Truck Randy Shacka said, “So come on, let’s go.”

Pulling off a surprise is like pulling off a successful move.

Shacka said, “My nerves are shaking a little bit too.”

At the Davenport office of Two Men and a Truck, Gallegos is having his life changed.

Shacka said, “Congratulations man, give me a hug. I’m so proud of you.”

Moving People Forward scholarship recipient Juan Gallegos said, “Oh man.”

Shacka said, “You did it.”

Shacka said it was Gallegos drive and care for other workers that made him stand out.

It’s been a year in the making.

Gallegos said, “Oh my gosh, this is really happening right now.”

Gallegos was learning how to run his own franchise through an intensive Two Men and a Truck training program, while still managing his day job and family.

“It means the world to me to be honest with you. It’s just one of those things that you work hard to get and to think that you actually won, it’s life-changing for sure,” said Gallegos.

His wife, Elisabet who also works at Two Men and a Truck, not knowing this was coming either, said she’s excited for what this means for them and their two kids.

Gallegos’s wife Elisabet Acosta said, “It’s like a roller coaster ride. It’s exciting the whole way through but there are ups and downs. You know, there are sacrifices that we’ve all had to make as a family, so to see all of his hard work pay off today is absolutely mindblowing.”

And they already have their next move decided.

Gallegos said, “Everything about El Paso [Texas], the people there. The economy, it’s growing.”

It will mean some bittersweet goodbyes for all the people he’s worked with while moving up the ladder the last ten years and the boss who hired him.

Two Men and a Truck Quad Cities owner Bob Christensen said, “It’s almost like raising kids. You’re glad to see them on their own and go on to enjoy their own life but at the same time you’re sad if they leave the hometown.”

For Juan, his message is simple, just chase one’s dreams.

Gallegos said, “Go for it, what’s the worst that can happen. You gain some experience.”

It might lead to some wonderful surprises.

Gallegos said, “It used to be my long term goal and now it’s here, so I’m planning another long term goal.”

This is the fifth year of the scholarship program.

Gallegos was one of three people in the running after completing the training program.