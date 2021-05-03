Two men airlifted to hospital after separate motorcycle accidents

Two men were airlifted to the hospital after separate motorcycle accidents on Sunday.

One accident occurred on County Highway 3 at Township Road 2650N in Oquawka Township.

According the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis E. McBride, Jr., 49, of Oquawka, was riding a 2000 Super Glide Harley Davidson north on County Highway 3 when he lost control and went into the right ditch. McBride was thrown from the motorcycle landing in a field.

McBride suffered significant injuries and was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital of Iowa City. His current condition is unknown.

The Oquawka Ambulance Service, Oquawka Fire Protection District, and Keithsburg Fire Department assisted the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the accident.

The second accident happened on Illinois Route 164 just south of Lincoln Street in Oquawka.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 1986 Honda motorcycle driven by Danny A. Garrett, 56, of Gorin, Missouri, south on Route 164 lost control and hit a guardrail. Gorin was separated from the motorcyle and landed on the pavement.

Garrett was airlifted to University Hospital of Iowa City due to his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the accident by the Oquawka Ambulance Service, Oquawka Fire Protection District, and Burlington Fire Department Ambulance.