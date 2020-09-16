Two men arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle identified

UPDATE: The two men arrested after a high-speed police chase from Bettendorf to Moline have been identified.

Naytion Owens, 22, of Rock Island was charged with unlawful possession/manufacture/delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class X felony, and resisting/obstructing a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 10% bond.

Zachary A. Sisul, 24, of Milan was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding, a Class 4 felony, and resisting/obstructing a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 10% bond.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Bettendorf Police, where the police chase started, released more details about the incident.

Just before 2 p.m., Bettendorf Police responded to a report of an assault involving a gun, robbery, and stolen vehicle at the QC Mart at 2620 Central Avenue. The suspects, described as one white male and one black male, left the scene in a stolen red two-door Chevy pick-up before police arrived.

The stolen vehicle was located at 14th and Grant Street and the Bettendorf Police attempted to stop it, but the suspects sped off, crossing the I-74 bridge into Illinois.

While crossing over the bridge, the stolen vehicle hit another car, but was able to keep going.

Bettendorf Police continued the pursuit into Illinois until the Moline Police could take over.

As the stolen vehicle was chased through Moline, it struck another vehicle causing damage.

It eventually came to a stop in the area of 16th Street and 25th Avenue and the suspects ran from the vehicle. They were eventually taken into custody by the Bettendorf and Moline Police on the scene.

Both the Bettendorf and Moline Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and charges are pending in both jurisdictions for the suspects.

EARLIER UPDATE: At least two people are in custody after a carjacking and a high-speed police chase shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 1500 block of 25th Avenue, Moline.

A witness, who came to the scene to see whether he could help, said Bettendorf police assisted and brought a K-9 dog. Police deployed stop sticks.

Local 4, first on the scene, will bring you details as the story develops.