Two men arrested for armed robbery in Iowa

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery incident that happened in a Burlington, Iowa neighborhood back in July.

On Monday, July 20, the Burlington Police Department received a complaint of a strong armed robbery, which had occurred at a residence located in the 1100 block of Summer Street.

Police say multiple firearms and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency were taken.

No injuries were reported.

Officers from the Burlington Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit, along with detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division, began investigating the incident.

During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified:

Jonathan Robert Harian, 28, of Burlington

Tevin Devontaye Cross, 28, of Burlington

Both men were charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.

Harian and Cross are being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond, pending a court appearance.