Two men arrested in Moline on weapons and drug charges

(From left to right) Alonzo Robert Cole, 22, of Rock Island; Thomas Erving Elijah-Hughes, 20, of East Moline.

Alonzo Robert Cole, 22, of Rock Island, and Thomas Erving Elijah-Hughes, 20, of East Moline, were both arrested on weapons and drug charges by the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group on May 12.

Around 5pm, detectives observed Cole and Elijah-Hughes in a Chevrolet Malibu in the west alley of the 1200 block of 15th Street in Moline.

When detectives approached the car, Elijah-Hughes, the driver, attempted to speed off, hitting a police car in the process. When the vehicle was disabled by police, Cole tried to get away on foot, discarding a firearm as he ran. He was apprehended after a short foot chase. Police recovered the gun which was a Glock 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Davenport. A Springfield 9mm handgun was also found in the car next to Elijah-Hughes.

Detectives then searched the vehicle and found approximately two and a half pounds of cannabis and over $7000.

After they were arrested, Cole and Elijah-Hughes were taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

Both are charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams. A cash-only bond at $100,000 was set for each of them.