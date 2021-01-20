Two men arrested in separate narcotic investigations in Burlington

(From left to right) Corey Dean Lowery, 42, of Burlington; Damario Johnson, 37, of Burlington.

Two men were arrested in Burlington after several law enforcement agencies served warrants in separate ongoing narcotic investigations on Wednesday.

Corey Dean Lowery, 37, of Burlington, was arrested when a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Hayes Court in a case of an individual who was trafficking large quantities of narcotics.

Lowery was charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (Class B felony)

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine base (Class C felony)

Drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony)

Lowery is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

Damario Johnson, 37, of Burlington, was arrested when a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Hayes Court.

Johnson was charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (Class B felony)

Drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony)

Child endangerment (Aggravated misdemeanor)

Johnson is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

Agencies involved in the execution of the search warrants included the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol Tactical Response Unit, and Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit.