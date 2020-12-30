Two men each sentenced to over 12 years in separate drug, weapon cases

On Wednesday, two men were each sentenced in federal court to over 12 years in prison on drug and weapon charges it two separate cases.

In the first case, Dawone Darnell Henderson, 34, of Davenport, was ordered to serve 151 months for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. Henderson will also have to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Henderson was arrested by Davenport Police in 2019 during an investigation of two males loitering under a pavilion at a privately-owned park. Henderson ran from the officers as they approached him and threw a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun over a fence into a resident’s yard.

During the arrest, officers found crack cocaine in Henderson’s pocket. Henderson was also a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.

In the second case, Darrell Kenneth Holloway, 29, of Rock Island, was ordered to serve 150 months for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. Holloway will also have to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

On July 4, 2019, a domestic dispute between Holloway and his girlfriend turned violent when Holloway shot at his girlfriend’s vehicle as she drove away from him.

Holloway then quickly left the scene with another individual and crossed from Illinois into Iowa. There, Holloway lead the Bettendorf Police on a chase, driving the wrong way down streets, causing property damage, striking squad cars, and nearly hitting police officers.

Holloway was eventually stopped and arrested. A .45 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was found in his vehicle as well as 36 pills containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. Holloway was also a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Bettendorf Police Department.

Both cases were prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.