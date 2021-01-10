Two men face charges after authorities find heroin, guns

A 29-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance and a 33-year-old Moline man was in custody Saturday after police say they were part of a heroin operation.

Jamal Lang, of Davenport, faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and possession with intent to deliver.

An ongoing drug conspiracy case has been conducted since September 2020 involving Lang who, police say, takes orders from drug trafficking organization leader Lester Booker.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of East 38th Street, a search warrant was executed on the organization members, which resulted in the discovery of about 90 grams of heroin and five guns, several with large-capacity magazines, an arrest affidavit says.

In a residence, agents found 6.5 grams of heroin in Lang’s bedroom.

On or about Oct. 29 and Nov. 25, 2020, the Scott County sheriff’s Office, Moline police and DEA conducted purchases of about .4 grams of heroin that Lang delivered each time.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Lang admitted distributing heroin on behalf of Booker and admitted the heroin in his bedroom, which was obtained from Booker, belonged to him. Lang said he got about five grams of heroin from Booker “every couple days” for the last two to three months.

Lang said customers placed their order with Booker, and Booker then directed Lang where to deliver the heroin.

Lang is scheduled for arraignment at 11 a.m. Feb. 4.

Booker, of Moline, was being held Saturday on $150,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail. He is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. Jan. 19 in Rock Island County Court.