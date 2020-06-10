Two men rescued after being trapped in grain silo near Geneseo

Two people are safe tonight after being rescued from a grain silo in Henry County this afternoon.

Rescue crews arrived just before 2:30 this afternoon. The two men were trapped inside, stuck in corn in the silo for 2 hours.

“One was up to his waist in corn, and the other one was up to his chest,” Doug Rutledge, Chief of Erie Fire Department said. “They couldn’t move because every time they did move corn shifted, so they were pretty much standing in place shoveling for two hours.”

One man was able to walk away under his own power, but the other had to be extracted via a stokes basket.

“You put the tube around him, the victim, then you got a little auger that comes with a battery drill and it augers the corn out to try and relieve the pressure,” Rutledge said.

Both men were taken to the hospital, though both were alert when they went.

We contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s office tonight, but there’s no word yet on injuries to the victims.