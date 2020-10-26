Two minors in custody after high speed chase in stolen car

2 minors are in custody after a police chase in Davenport.

The chase happened around 4:30 pm yesterday. It ended in the area of First and Howell streets. Police said they were speeding before police ran them off the road.

The juveniles tried to get away on foot but were caught.

Jacob Smith, a witness at the scene who lives in the neighborhood, said he saw a juvenile being restrained by police in a nearby yard.

“I came out right when he was running here, and he jumped over the fence,” he said. “A policeman] dove without any regard for his own safety on top of the suspect, so he wasn’t able to get up and keep running towards the alley.”

He said this is not the first time the area has had issues lately.

“I’ve had a lot of problems down here, especially in our neighborhood down here in west second street,” he said. “There’s been tons of crime, a spike up in the activity. The ice cream shop down the street got broken into like three or four times in one month. It’s just been pretty insane.”

The 2009 silver Nissan Murano was stolen during a robbery at St. Ambrose University shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Local Four was first on the scene.