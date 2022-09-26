Accomplished public servant Karen Krueger ’72 of Arlington, Va., and high-tech industrialist Hiroyuki Fujita ’92 of Cleveland are two Monmouth College alumni who will be inducted this year into its Hall of Achievement, the highest honor the college bestows upon its graduates.

Krueger and Fujita will be inducted as part of Homecoming weekend festivities at Monmouth, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, according to a Monday college release. The college’s Alumni Impact Awards ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Mellinger Commons in the Center for Science and Business and will also be livestreamed.

Monmouth College is about an hour south of Moline.

Behind-the-scenes contributions



In sports terminology, Krueger’s career can be likened to the player whose name doesn’t appear in the box score, but whose contributions were essential to the team’s success or, in Krueger’s case, to the success of the U.S. government, both abroad and domestically, according to the release.



She retired twice during a 41-year career with the U.S. Department of State – first, from the foreign service in 2005, and again in 2018, after 13 years as a civil servant. As a foreign service officer, Krueger was stationed in Mexico, Spain, Nicaragua, Switzerland, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and Canada.



Krueger was at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa during the 9/11 terrorist attack. Her portfolio included responsibility for terrorist and border-related issues – which had just become America’s highest priority. To address the concerns of both nations and improve coordination, she arranged and served as liaison for several visits by the U.S. Attorney General and his staff with Canada’s Justice Department. Reaching out to a wider audience, she drafted editorials and speeches that the ambassador used to bolster the nations’ relationship.



In the late 1980s and early ’90s, as Peru became a focal point for the U.S. government due to increased narcotics trafficking, deadly terrorism and human rights abuses, Krueger was the Department of State’s Washington-based coordinator for that growing relationship. Later, she was the sole political officer and principal reporting officer for Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu during a period of fitful nation-building and political unrest in all three South Pacific countries.



In an analyst role stateside, Krueger was a senior member of a team that developed the first-ever joint State/United States Agency for International Development Strategic Plan.



After retiring from the foreign service, Krueger’s wide-ranging experience led to an offer to serve as Director for the Bureau of Human Resources’ Policy Coordination Office during a time of workforce stress due in large part to staffing shortages and Iraq and Afghanistan.

She concluded her career as a senior adviser in the Office of the Director General of the Foreign Service and Human Resources, where she led a major initiative to improve the work experience of civil service employees, requiring creativity within the constraints of civil service rules and regulations.

Company founder and CEO



An immigrant from Japan, Fujita is the founder and CEO of Quality Electrodynamics, a global developer and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology manufacturer. In 2019, QED became a subsidiary of Canon Inc., based in Tokyo, with Fujita serving as chief technology officer of the CT-MR Division of Canon Medical Systems Corporation, headquartered in Tochigi, Japan.



After studying at Waseda University in Tokyo, Fujita completed his bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics at Monmouth and his doctorate in physics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He has authored 17 patents and has published more than 40 peer-reviewed scientific papers and abstracts.



Fujita serves as an adjunct full professor at Case Western Reserve in the departments of physics and radiology and is a senior fellow of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine. He is the honorary consul of Japan in Cleveland and an active member of numerous boards and committees, including The Ohio State University and Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, serving as chairman of the Board of Trustees at both.



In 2009, QED was recognized in Forbes’ top 20 list of “America’s Most Promising Companies” and was granted the Ohio Governor’s Excellence in Exporting E-Award. In 2010, Fujita received the Industrial Manufacturing Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Northeast Ohio and the Young Alumni Award for exemplary professional achievement and service to Case Western Reserve.

In 2021, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university’s alumni association.



In recognition of growing an impactful, high-tech manufacturing company in the U.S., President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama invited Fujita to be an honored guest and sit in the first lady’s box at the 2012 State of the Union Address.

After that event, Fujita wrote on his company’s website that it was “an immense honor and an experience that I will treasure for the rest of my life.

“Beyond the sheer magnitude of simply being there, the event was inspiring as President Obama focused significantly on issues of importance to me: advanced manufacturing competitiveness, small business growth, developing an educated workforce at all levels and supporting immigration policies that retain people like me in the United States after they graduate with science and technology degrees.”



Fujita served two terms on the U.S. Manufacturing Council for the U.S. secretary of commerce during the Obama administration, sat on its U.S. Tax and Export Subcommittee, and co-chaired the Energy Policy Subcommittee.



He is a frequent lecturer both nationally and internationally and published his autobiography, “A Pathfinder and Fail Fast! Creating the Future by Learning Lessons from Our Mistakes.”