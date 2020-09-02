Two more deaths and 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths, a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term facility, due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths in the county due to coronavirus is now at 65.

There were also 24 new positive cases reported for a total of 2,290.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

1 man in his 70s

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

2 men in their 40s

1 man in his 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 boy younger than 10

1 male infant younger than 1

Currently, there are 14 patients hospitalized.

