Two more deaths and 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths, a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term facility, due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths in the county due to coronavirus is now at 65.

There were also 24 new positive cases reported for a total of 2,290.

The new cases are:

  • 3 women in their 70s
  • 2 women in their 60s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 2 men in their 40s
  • 1 man in his 30s
  • 3 men in their 20s
  • 1 boy younger than 10
  • 1 male infant younger than 1

Currently, there are 14 patients hospitalized.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss