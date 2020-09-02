Two more deaths and 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths, a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term facility, due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths in the county due to coronavirus is now at 65.
There were also 24 new positive cases reported for a total of 2,290.
The new cases are:
- 3 women in their 70s
- 2 women in their 60s
- 1 woman in her 50s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 2 girls in their teens
- 1 man in his 70s
- 2 men in their 60s
- 1 man in his 50s
- 2 men in their 40s
- 1 man in his 30s
- 3 men in their 20s
- 1 boy younger than 10
- 1 male infant younger than 1
Currently, there are 14 patients hospitalized.
