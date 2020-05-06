Two more deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday that a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s lost their lives due to COVID-19. The county now has had 16 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

It was also announced that 14 more positive cases had been confirmed in the county, bringing the total to 530. 20 patients are currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A male child younger than 13

A male child younger than 13

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

The only other county to report new cases on Wednesday was Henry County with four. There are now 59 positive cases in that county.

The state of Illinois reported 2,270 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 68,232. Also, 136 deaths were announced, giving the state 2,974.