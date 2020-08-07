Two more deaths reported in Rock Island County

On Friday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, due to COVID-19. There have now been 36 deaths in the county.

“Five Rock Island County residents have died this week from COVID-19. This should be a wake-up call to everyone,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge everyone to do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus and to keep our most vulnerable residents from getting sick. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and keep at least 6 feet between you and others when you are away from home, and wash your hands frequently. These are our best tools to prevent further transmission of the virus.”

The county also had 22 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 1,715. There are currently 17 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

