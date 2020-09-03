Two more die in Rock Island County due to COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

Two more have died in Rock Island County due to COVID-19 according to the Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday.

The two latest deaths involve a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility.

The county has seen seven individuals die due to the coronavirus in the last three days, and 10 in the past week. Overall, there have been 67 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 32 new positive cases bringing the total to 2,322.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

4 women in their 40s

4 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 40s

2 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 boy younger than 13

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.