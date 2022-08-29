Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently.

According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:

“Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”

“Unfortunately, finding enough staff had become too problematic for us to continue. We want to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years.”

“Thank you to our customers for your continued support for so many years,” said owner Jeannie Radtke. “We created a lot of smiles and happy memories. We will never forget them.”

“The owner of the Maquoketa store is a former employee who became a franchise owner. She is a beloved member of the Happy Joe’s family. Unfortunately, she was having a difficult time hiring employees in the area. That was a major reason in her decision to close the Maquoketa Happy Joe’s location,” a Happy Joe’s spokesperson told Local 4 News on Monday.

Additionally, the Eldridge Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream location has closed. The Happy Joe’s location at 201 W. 50th St., Davenport, will cover pick-up orders and deliveries, the spokesperson said.

Starting Aug. 10, the Happy Joe’s location at 2630 Rockingham Road, Davenport, closed. A sign on the door says the Rockingham location has moved to Joe’s PIZZAGRILLE at 1616 W. Locust St. “We have the same menu, just a new address,” the sign says.

Outside the Quad Cities

Our St. Louis sister station reported a Happy Joe’s location there on Watson Road closed Aug. 12. People stood in line and waited for more than an hour to order their favorite pizza before that location closed.