Two more lost to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

There were two more deaths due to COVID-19 reported by the Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday.
The deaths of a woman and a man, both in their 80s and living in a long-term care facility, bring the total number to 85 in the county.
The health department also reported 32 new positive cases for a total of 3,124.
There are currently 21 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.
The new cases are:
- 2 women in their 90s
- 3 women in their 70s
- 4 women in their 60s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 3 women in their 40s
- 2 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 3 girls in their teens
- 1 man in his 90s
- 3 men in their 60s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 3 men in their 30s
- 2 men in their 20s
