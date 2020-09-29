Two more lost to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

There were two more deaths due to COVID-19 reported by the Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday.

The deaths of a woman and a man, both in their 80s and living in a long-term care facility, bring the total number to 85 in the county.

The health department also reported 32 new positive cases for a total of 3,124.

There are currently 21 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 90s

3 women in their 70s

4 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

3 girls in their teens

1 man in his 90s

3 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

3 men in their 30s

2 men in their 20s

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.