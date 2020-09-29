Two more lost to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

There were two more deaths due to COVID-19 reported by the Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday.

The deaths of a woman and a man, both in their 80s and living in a long-term care facility, bring the total number to 85 in the county.

The health department also reported 32 new positive cases for a total of 3,124.

There are currently 21 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

  • 2 women in their 90s
  • 3 women in their 70s
  • 4 women in their 60s
  • 2 women in their 50s
  • 3 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 3 girls in their teens
  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 2 men in their 50s
  • 3 men in their 30s
  • 2 men in their 20s

