Two more Scott County residents test positive for COVID-19

The Scott County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

Both individuals tested positive are middle-aged adults (41-60 years of age) and remain hospitalized.

A total of four cases have been confirmed in the county so far.

“We expect to see the number of confirmed cases increase in the community as testing becomes readily available and the virus becomes more widespread in the community,” said Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers, in a press release.

With the presence of COVID-19 in the community, the department is encouraging people to follow social distancing recommendations-

Keep at least 6-feet between you and others. For many adults, that is approximately their arm span.

Avoid shaking hands or hugging as a social greeting.

Self-isolate if you have: Taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days; Traveled internationally to a country with a Level 3 travel warning in the last 14 days; Live with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19; If you are ill with a fever or respiratory symptoms like cough or difficulty breathing; Stay at home if you are feeling sick.

If you are an older adult or have an underlying health condition, stay home as much as you can

Approximately 80 percent of patients infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate illness, but they risk spreading the virus to people whose immune systems are compromised. Those who are ill must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND

Other symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) have improved AND

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home. Most mildly ill patients do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.