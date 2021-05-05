Two motorcycles crash, 2 people transported, late Tuesday

Two people, whose conditions were unknown late Tuesday, were transported to a hospital after two motorcycles were involved in a crash shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Central Park and Brady Street, Davenport.

Local 4 News crews saw police examine the crash area and talk to witnesses.

Two people who heard the crash told Local 4 News they saw motorcycles and a truck heading up Brady Street at a high rate of speed seconds before it happened.

Police parked squad cars along Brady Street to control traffic, diverting drivers from the area.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details as soon as they are available.

Police say 2 people were transported after a crash at Central Park Avenue and Brady Street, Davenport, which involved two motorcycles. The condition of the people is unknown. Police continue to investigate the area. pic.twitter.com/9TnDcMIqE6 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 5, 2021

Davenport Police are on the scene of an accident at Central Park and Brady St., Davenport. Local 4 news, only station at the scene, sees a crashed motorcycle and an ambulance in the area. pic.twitter.com/ps8ZkRlkea — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 5, 2021