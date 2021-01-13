Two new art exhibits on display at Quad City Arts Gallery

Keith Kaziak’s mixed media sculptures that use familiar objects and materials that people can relate to make up his exhibit “Turn on the News.”

“The title of my exhibition, ‘Turn on the News,’ is borrowed from the Hüsker Dü song off the album, Zen Arcade,” Kaziak says. “I listened to this album repeatedly over a four-month period, particularly the aforementioned song. The urgency of the lyrics felt very relevant to this moment, and therefore informed this body of work, helping to maneuver these surreal and absurd times.”