Two new art exhibits on display at Quad City Arts Gallery

Two new art exhibits are on display through March 19 at the Quad City Arts Gallery located at 1715 2nd Avenue in Rock Island.
Keith Kaziak’s mixed media sculptures that use familiar objects and materials that people can relate to make up his exhibit “Turn on the News.”
“The title of my exhibition, ‘Turn on the News,’ is borrowed from the Hüsker Dü song off the album, Zen Arcade,” Kaziak says. “I listened to this album repeatedly over a four-month period, particularly the aforementioned song. The urgency of the lyrics felt very relevant to this moment, and therefore informed this body of work, helping to maneuver these surreal and absurd times.”
In Elaine Roxdale’s exhibit titled “Machinations of a Colorholic,” the vibrancy and energy of our lives are captured by her delightful and sometimes humorous acrylic paintings.
“Because I’ve interacted with children during my professional career, my artistic work has been influenced by their love of bright colors and freedom of expression,” Roxdale says. “I see art in everyday experiences. Since I have known and employed a number of people with permanent and temporary disabilities, I understand the extreme importance of valuing individuals. Therefore, I paint people from various ethnic groups, races, and challenges because this provides an opportunity to explore our personal humanity. My paintings include people from all walks of life all as they are provided a journey across a brightly colored canvas.”
All of Kaziak’s sculptures and Roxdale’s paintings can be viewed and purchased online.