Two new businesses in Viola find success during the pandemic

We’ve seen businesses struggle in the Quad Cities during the pandemic.



These challenges aren’t stopping 2 businesses from opening in Viola. A new barbeque restaurant and coffee shop are now open.



Kelly Adamson owns The Bean Field Coffee House and she credits her husband for encouraging her to start the business.



“A couple years ago my husband just said this building came up for sale he said if you’re going to do it that’s the location we need to do it in because you’ll get enough traffic so we bit the bullet and bought the building,” said Adamson.

So far, she says the first week has been encouraging.

“The support has been great here in town and the surrounding small towns it was just incredible,” said Adamson.

Ken Versluis decided to open Bone Collector BBQ and Catering after enjoying some success in barbecue competitions throughout the Midwest. He sold out within hours of his grand opening.

“Saturday we opened up at 11:30 and I think by before 3 o’clock we were sold out I mean everything gone. Sunday was our second day 11:30 cooked everything I had and sold out before 2 o’clock,” said Versluis.

He says he’s overwhelmed by the support.

“People lined up out the door parking lots were full waiting that part made me feel incredible, incredibly lucky and humble,” said Versluis.

Even though the future is unclear during the pandemic, he’s glad he decided to follow his dreams.

“You’re only on this Earth once and you might as well take your chances and go for it,” said Versluis.

If COVID restrictions tighten both buisnesses are confident they will continue to stay open.

Bone Collector BBQ and Catering is doing carry out only and The Bean Field Coffee House also has a drive through.