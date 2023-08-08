As prescription prices seem to go through the roof, some new Illinois laws will help bring down the cost of two life-saving medications.

One law caps the cost of a twin-pack of EpiPens to $60.00. Insurance companies are required to cover that cost for those 18 and younger. The other law limits the cost of a month supply of insulin to $30.00. The previous price cap was $100.00. The new law capping the cost of insulin also creates a discount program, which will allow users to buy the drug at a discounted rate.

Both laws will take effect January.