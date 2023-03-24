The Bettendorf Community School District announced the appointment of two new grade-school principals Friday.

Cheyanne McCann will move from Interim Principal to Principal of Paul Norton Elementary School in July, pending board approval.

Cheyanne McCann

“Cheyanne has worked hard to support students and build collaborative relationships with families,” Dr. Michelle Morse, the school district superintendent, said in Friday’s release. “She is earnest in her commitment to doing her best and driven to improve academic achievement and support all students and staff.”

McCann was appointed Interim Principal in mid-July 2022. Before becoming an Interim Principal, she was an Extended Learning Program teacher for elementary and high school students. McCann has also served as a summer school administrator and an elementary teacher in the Davenport Community School District.

McCann has a Master of Arts in Educational Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education with a K-8 reading endorsement from St. Ambrose University. She also has a K-8 Reading Endorsement and a K-12 Tag endorsement from Morningside College in Sioux City.

Kevin Turner has been chosen as the Neil Armstrong Elementary School Principal starting in July 2023, pending board approval.

Kevin Turner

“We are excited that Kevin will join our administrative team,” Dr. Morse said Friday. “He brings leadership experience in supporting the whole child academically as well as supporting the social, emotional, and behavioral health needs of students. He also has experience leading collaborative teacher teams and working with parents.”

Turner is the principal at Monroe Elementary in the Davenport Community School District. He has served as the acting principal and teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. In addition, he has been an Elementary Innovator, leading and supporting teachers and learning.

Turner has a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from the University of Northern Iowa and received his Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Monmouth College in Illinois.