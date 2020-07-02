Two older adults transported to hospital with serious injuries after vehicle crash in Illinois

Illinois State Police responded to the scene of a two-unit personal injury traffic crash in Henderson County that sent two older adults to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at approximately 12:17 p.m. on U.S. Route 34 and Carman Road.

Preliminary indicates a 2006 Dodge Ram containing one passenger was traveling eastbound on U.S. 34 at 700 E. while a 2007 Mack truck tractor traveled directly behind it.

The driver of the Dodge Ram made an improper turn in front of the Mack truck tractor, causing the Mack truck trailer to strike the rear end of the Dodge Ram.

Police identified the driver of the Dodge Ram as 75-year-old Charles Gartin, of Russell Iowa.

The passenger of the Dodge Ram was identified as 73-year-old Charlene Gartin, also of Russell.

Both individuals were transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mack truck tractor was identified as 45-year-old William Toops, of Kirkwood, Illinois. His condition is unknown.

Charles Gartin was issued a citation for making an improper turn.