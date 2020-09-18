Two people escape from a house with ‘heavy fire’

Two people were inside when a house caught fire in Clinton on Thursday afternoon.

The Clinton Fire Department responded to 1533 North 8th Street for a house fire. 11 personnel along with two ladder trucks, one engine, one command vehicle, two ambulances and two support vehicles were at the scene.

When firefighters arrived they saw a house with “heavy fire” coming from the rear and smoke charged in the house.

Two people were home when the fire started and were able to escape uninjured. One member of the Clinton Fire Department however was treated for dehydration.

The fire was brought under control within two hours.

The Camanche Fire Department responded with one engine and three personnel.