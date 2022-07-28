Two people were critically injured in a Thursday morning accident in Muscatine.

On July 28 at approximately 8:46 a.m., there was a two-vehicle accident reported at the intersection of U.S. 61 and University Avenue. Members from the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded.

It was determined that a northbound passenger car, driven by 23-year-old Mikayla Healy of Saint Cloud, Minn., was struck by a southbound pickup truck driven by Joseph Gadzik, 48, of Davenport, as Healy’s car attempted a left turn onto University Avenue, police said.

Healy and her passenger, Allison Magnison, 22, of Muscatine, were critically injured in the accident. Both Healy and Magnison were flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment. The driver of the pickup was released at scene.

No charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation. Members of the Iowa State Patrol are assisting with the investigation.