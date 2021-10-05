Two people killed in Monday crash on I-74 south of Woodhull

The scene Monday afternoon, Oct. 4, at the site of a one-vehicle crash on I-74 in Knox County (contributed photo).

Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of a crash on Interstate 74 Monday that claimed the lives of the driver and one passengwer.

On Monday at 3:30 p.m., at westbound mile marker 38 (six miles south of Woodhull), a 2004 Gold Jeep Liberty was traveling eastbound on I-74. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drove into the median at mile marker 38, lost control and rolled, coming to rest in the westbound lanes. The driver — a 47-year-old female, from Lake Havasu City, Ariz. — was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Tuesday morning.

One passenger, a 58-year-old male from Rolla, Mo., was flown from the scene and succumbed to injuries at the hospital. A second passenger, a man from Rolla, Mo., was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Interstate 74 westbound lanes were closed for the traffic crash investigation and scene cleanup. At approximately 7:15 p.m., all lanes were reopened. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time. Identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of families.