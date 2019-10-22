Two people sent to hospital after shooting

Police investigating another shooting that put two people in the hospital.

The latest one happened Monday night near 13th and Marquette in Davenport.

Officers responded to several reports of gunfire in the area.

While on the way to that scene, police came across a man walking down West 13th Street who had been shot.

He had to be taken to University of Iowa Hospital.

While police were investigating the initial scene, they got a call that another victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

That person had non-life-threatening injuries.