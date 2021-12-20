Two people seriously injured in Sunday accident in Muscatine County

Two individuals were seriously injured in an accident Sunday (Dec. 19) evening in rural Muscatine County.

Muscatine County Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Moscow Road at approximately 7:42 p.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Monday. Upon arrival, deputies located the driver, who had been ejected, and a passenger that was still trapped in the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Daryn Clark, 20, Wilton, was subsequently flown to the University of Iowa Hospital via AirCare helicopter, the release said. After extrication, the juvenile passenger was transported to University of Iowa Hospital via Wilton Ambulance. Both driver and passenger sustained significant injuries as a result of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation and more details may be available as the investigation progresses.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wilton Fire Department, Ambulance, and First Responders as well as the Muscatine Fire/Ambulance.