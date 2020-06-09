Two people trapped alive inside grain bin on Geneseo farm

Teams from Silvis, Colona, Bettendorf, the Rock Island Arsenal and Henry County responded to Weber Beef just outside of Geneseo before 4 p.m. Tuesday after a report of two people being trapped alive in a grain bin. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News is live on the scene just outside of Geneseo, where a grain bin rescue is underway at Weber Beef.

Our crew spoke with the brother of one of the farm’s owners, and he says two people were trapped in the grain bin alive.

Teams from Silvis, Colona, Bettendorf, the Rock Island Arsenal and Henry County are there right now.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday evening.

