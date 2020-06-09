Two people trapped alive inside grain bin on rural Geneseo farm

UPDATE: Two people are safe tonight after being rescued from a grain silo near Geneseo this afternoon.

They fell into the bin while they were working.

Rescue crews arrived just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The two men were trapped inside the silo for two hours.

Local 4’s Chase Davis spoke to fire crews moments after the two men were rescued.

EARLIER UPDATE: Two people trapped in a grain bin near Geneseo are now safe.

Rescue teams pulled them out alive after being stuck for more than two hours at the Weber Beef location.

The first was rescued around 4:15 p.m.

The second just before 5 p.m.

They are now being taken to a local hospital to be examined.

What it took to get them out alive… We will hear from Erie’s fire department chief tonight on Local 4 News at 10.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is live on the scene just outside of Geneseo, where a grain bin rescue is underway at Weber Beef.

Our crew spoke with the brother of one of the farm’s owners, and he says two people were trapped in the grain bin alive.

Teams from Silvis, Colona, Bettendorf, the Rock Island Arsenal and Henry County are there right now.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday evening.

NEW: Grain bin rescue at Weber Beef outside Geneseo. pic.twitter.com/tAn6IpktJx — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) June 9, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.