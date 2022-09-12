Two years ago this past spring, only months away from graduating, the St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 had their lives put on hold – including their commencement ceremony.

Finally, next Sunday, Sept. 18, the Class of 2020 will celebrate in person together during a special Celebration Ceremony, which is part of Homecoming weekend.

The event will begin at 1 p.m., in the Galvin Fine Arts Center on the Davenport campus, 518 W. Locust St. Immediately following the celebration, a reception will be held on the McLaughlin Commons under a tent (rain location will be the Rogalski Center Ballroom).

For the ceremony’s speaker, it is fitting that President Emerita Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, (Hon. ’21) will deliver remarks to the Class of 2020, according to an SAU release.

Sister Joan Lescinski was president of St. Ambrose University from 2007 to 2021.

Sr. Joan served as president of St. Ambrose University for 14 years (2007-2021) and as of her retirement last year, had spent nearly 50 years in higher education. She helmed more than a decade of growth at SAU that included new campus buildings, an increase in endowed scholarships, and adding several new majors and programs, the university said.

She started her journey in higher education by teaching English and English Literature while earning her master’s and doctoral degrees from the College of St. Rose, Albany, N.Y., and Brown University, respectively. It was at Avila University in Kansas City, Mo., that Sr. Joan first branched into administration when she was appointed Associate Dean of Academic Affairs.

Two years later, Fontbonne University in St. Louis named Sr. Joan its Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean and in 1998, her first presidency began at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana.

SAU welcomed Amy C. Novak as the private school’s 14th president in August 2021. For more information on Ambrose, click HERE.