Two QC area airports get $5.8 million in infrastructure grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that two Quad City area airports will receive $5.8 million in infrastructure grants as part of the total $1.2 billion in infrastructure grants and safety grants being awarded to airports across the country.

The Quad City International Airport in Moline will get $2,897,860 to buy aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle, and improve the terminal building.

The Muscatine Municipal Airport will get $2,962,260 for taxiway reconstruction.

The grant money is made through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.