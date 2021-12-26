Two students from Sterling school win Illinois American Water art contest

Illinois American Water supports young artists through the company’s annual art contest “Water Keeps Life Flowing” which illustrates the importance of reliable, safe water service.

Through the contest, students in third, fourth and fifth grades draw a picture and write a sentence about what water service means to them. To help spark creativity teachers explain how important water service is for public health, food, daily chores, firefighting, manufacturing and more.

Two of this year’s 22 winners are from schools in Sterling, Ill. Autumn H. and Grace W., both fifth graders, attend St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School.

“Water Keeps Life Going,” by fifth grader Autumn H.

Beth Matthews, vice president of operations for Illinois American Water is encouraged by the “creativity shown by Illinois American Water’s young customers. We appreciate the educators who share this learning opportunity with their students,” she said. “They are helping to mold our future environmental and water service leaders.”

“This art contest helps our young customers understand the importance of water service in a creative way, by bringing together art and science,” she said. “We are excited about the submissions which demonstrate the importance of water service and protecting precious water resources. The future looks bright in the hands of our young customers.”

The 22 winners chosen by Illinois American Water earned their classroom a $100 donation which can be used for supplies or a classroom celebration. The winning artwork can be viewed on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state.