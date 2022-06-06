Restoration of historic properties in Bettendorf and Davenport are among 17 projects honored by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs for historic preservation during the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit, held last week in Mason City.

The Forest Grove School No. 5 in Bettendorf and Lambrite-Iles-Petersen House in Davenport received the state’s highest honors.

Restoration of the 1873 Forest Grove School in Bettendorf (to its 1920s appearance) was honored by the state of Iowa at the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit.

Mason City provided the perfect backdrop for this year’s conference, which highlighted many architecturally significant properties in and around the community, including Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Park Inn Hotel, the 1939 Egloff House and the Rock Glen/Rock Crest Historic District, according to a state release Monday.

The community’s architectural history is so strong, Conde Naste Traveler listed it as one of the world’s 20 best cities for architecture lovers, along with Miami, Paris and Dubai. The department has also designated Mason City as an Iowa Great Place, and its downtown area as a Cultural & Entertainment District.

“Mason City has done a fantastic job of incorporating its architecture, history, art and culture into its creative placemaking,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in the release. “Those efforts serve residents, draw tourists from around the world, and build a foundation for future generations to enjoy. It’s easy to see why its leaders and residents have so much pride in their community.”

The summit, presented annually by the department’s State Historic Preservation Office, is the state of Iowa’s premier conference for professionals and volunteers involved in historic preservation.

During the awards ceremony on Thursday, the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Board of Trustees awarded four projects – in Bettendorf, Council Bluffs, Davenport and Mason City – with a Preservation Project of Merit Award, which recognizes projects that exemplify the best practices of historic preservation, meet federal standards, and make use of state tax credits for historic preservation.

The board also presented Leah Rogers of Mount Vernon with the Petersen-Harlan Lifetime Achievement Award for her 40-year career in historic preservation, scholarly research and educational outreach programs.

“We are delighted to honor our award recipients for their accomplishments in preserving Iowa’s historic properties,” State Historical Society of Iowa Administrator Susan Kloewer said. “Their efforts ensure that these properties will continue to be highly valued community assets now and into the future.”

One of the award winners is in northeast Iowa, where the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque was transformed into Steeple Square, a magnificent event center that has welcomed more than 50,000 people since 2016.

In addition, the nonprofit group Preservation Iowa presented 12 awards for “Preservation at its Best” in Bloomfield, Centerville, Des Moines, Dubuque, Keosauqua, Mt. Pleasant, Newton, Red Oak and Sioux City. The annual awards honor properties and educational efforts that meet the highest standards of preservation practices.

“Preservation Iowa is thrilled to honor the people and projects that truly demonstrate preservation’s power to change the future,” Preservation Iowa board president Bruce Perry said. “These awards honor thousands of volunteer hours and more than $120 million of investment in Iowa’s economy. Without the combination of private funding, historic tax credits, grant awards, and public dollars, projects like these would be impossible.”

The QC awards are:

Adrian D. Anderson Award for Forest Grove School, 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf



This award recognizes outstanding preservation of a smaller historic preservation project that uses tax credits from State Historic Preservation and Cultural & Entertainment District programs. The award is named for a highly regarded archaeologist who helped found Iowa’s State Historic Preservation Office and served as its first leader.

Sharon Andresen, formerly of Bettendorf, led the campaign to preserve the historic one-room Forest Grove School, 24040 Forest Grove Dr., Bettendorf.

Originally constructed in 1873, the one-room Forest Grove School was meticulously rehabilitated to the period of the 1920s. The project has brought new interest in nearby housing and was chronicled in a 60-minute documentary, “Resurrecting Forest Grove,” which will premiere later this year, produced by Moline-based Fourth Wall Films.

William J. Wagner Award for Lambrite-Iles-Petersen House, 510 W. 6th St., Davenport



This award recognizes the historic preservation project that best exemplifies the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation while using State Historic Preservation and Cultural & Entertainment District Tax Credit Program incentives. The award is named in honor of a preservation architect who worked on such projects as Terrace Hill, Salisbury House and the Dallas County Courthouse.

Richard Stone and his wife Linda restored the historic Lambrite-Iles-Peterson House at 510 W. 6th St., Davenport.

Designed by John C. Cochrane, the Lambrite-Iles-Petersen House was built in 1856, one of the most architecturally and historically significant residential structures in Davenport. Its restoration has generated a boom in rehabilitation of houses in the Gold Coast-Hamburg neighborhood and injected more than $500,000 into the local economy, the release said.

The 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit is coordinated by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs’ State Historic Preservation Office, the city of Mason City and the Mason City Historic Preservation Commission. It’s funded in part by the National Park Service, a division of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

More information about the awards is available at iowaculture.gov and preservationiowa.org.