Two teenagers from the Quad Cities were killed in a car accident in Cedar Rapids that claimed four lives Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality accident that occurred Friday night at approximately 9:56 p.m. Police and Fire Department personnel were called to C Street SW near Edison Road for the report of a vehicle accident with trapped occupants and one car on fire, police said Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police, fire and Area Ambulance crews began medical evaluations while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. As a result of the accident and fire, four people are deceased.

They were identified Tuesday as 18-year-old Casey Krager of Davenport, 18-year-old Carter Cooper of Bettendorf, and 52-year-old Ruta Tekeste of Cedar Rapids. Also deceased is a 13-year-old boy from Cedar Rapids, police said.

The investigation into this incident continues and no further information is available.