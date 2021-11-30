Two QC women pay it forward every day – not just ‘Giving Tuesday’

‘Tis the season of giving back as Quad-Citians celebrate “Giving Tuesday.” For two Quad City women, paying it forward is something they do every day of the year.

Julie White and Kathleen Brands are the faces behind the QC Pay it Forward Facebook group, which hosts more than 12,000 community members. The page is intended to spark random acts of kindness and help direct people to resources to help in times of need.

“Everyone deserves an act of kindness,” said White, a QC Pay it Forward admin.

Both White and Brands speak about generosity.

“I really challenge everyone to try to give something, even if it’s just a smile to a stranger. Even if it is just a smile, it doesn’t have to cost anything. Just be kind to someone,” said QC Pay it Forward Admin Kathleen Brands.

Both White and Brands said with Christmas around the corner, there are plenty people in need of holiday items. Their annual ‘Pif-Mas’ or Pay-it-Forward Christmas has returned.

“There’s families out there that need help with Christmas, or don’t have Christmas trees, or just need everyday items. They can help that way too,” said Brands.

“We enjoy doing acts of kindness on the page in the hopes that people on the page will imitate it and do acts of kindness in return,” said White.

The two fund their efforts from painting rocks that they sell to the community. They spend all the money they receive on paying it forward to the Quad Cities.