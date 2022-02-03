The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced two sites in the QCA are among 15 in Illinois were added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

According to a release, locations added to the register by the National Park Service are based on recommendations from the State Historic Preservation Office. The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of sites that merit special attention and preservation. Properties must generally be more than 50 years old to be eligible for listing on the register, which imposes no obligations on private property owners but does make properties eligible for some financial incentives.

“Each of these places tells a unique story that is part of Illinois’ rich history. They provide a physical link to the past,” Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan said. “We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historically significant locations.”

According to the press release, the following are area additions to the NRHP:

Col. George H. Paddock Home, Princeton

The Col. George H. Paddock Home was built in 1903 in the Queen Anne style of architecture with Classical Revival details. Queen Anne characteristics of the home include stained-glass windows, cross gables, irregular massing, bay windows and wrap-around porches. Classical features include columns with classical orders, dentils, broken and triangular pediments and triple windows. The house fell into serious disrepair after sitting vacant for three years, but it has been returned to its former grandeur thanks to the dedication of its current owners, who performed a lengthy and ambitious restoration after they purchased the property more than 40 years ago.

Col. George H. Paddock Home, Princeton, IL (www2.illinois.gov)

Oakland Cemetery Historic District, Princeton

Founded in 1836, the Oakland Cemetery Historic District is significant for its landscape design and funeral art. Initially a family plot for a local minister, the burying ground later was expanded and eventually established as a community cemetery. Named Oakland Cemetery because of all the oak trees that grew on the land – many of which are still standing today – the new cemetery was designed by landscape architect L.L. Herron in the 1860s. An example of a rural garden cemetery, Oakland Cemetery is identified as such by its gently rolling land, winding paths, numerous trees and elaborate monuments. The historic district comprises more than 40 acres, over half the area of the current cemetery, which has been in continuous use for more than 150 years.

Oakland Cemetery Historic District, Princeton, IL (www2.illinois.gov)

