Two Rivers YMCA now offering emergency Preschool Programming for essential workers

With schools, and non essential businesses shit down in Illinois, many people are working from home, or not working at all.

For those who can’t stay home, Two Rivers YMCA is now offering emergency preschool programs for children ages 3-5, for essential workers.

This is addition to its School’s Out Program for children ages 5-12.

“The Y as a health and wellness center is closed, but we have a special emergency license for the daycare, and the school aged programs to be able to provide this for essential workers,” says Program Executive, Jeff Cornelius.

Cornelius says besides washing hands throughout the day, the center is taking extra precautions.

“We do want to make sure we have small group sizes, and have adequate space for the kids to be as safe as they can in a group environment like this. We have a nurse that’s here on the staff now that helps do health checks for everybody who comes into the building. Both who are apart of the program, cleaning crew, and the contractors. So we’re taking as many precautions as we can to make sure everyone is safe,” says Cornelius.

Parent Veronica Fuentes signed up fro the program last week. She says the YMCA responded to one of the most pressing needs in the community.

:For me it keeps me at work. If I don’t have a babysitter then I can’t make it to work, and right now we are still providing services that are beneficial to the community,” says Fuentes.

Child care for essential workers is available from 6:30a.m- til 5:30p.m. Monday through Fridays.

There is a cost:

$27/day for school age

$177/wk for preschool

Managers at the center say they still have some open slots. For more information you can call the center at (309) 797-3945.