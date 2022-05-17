Moline Parks Department’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center and the Two Rivers YMCA are teaming up for a new partnership.

Beginning on opening day, Saturday, May 28, Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to Riverside Family Aquatic Center (3300 5th Ave., Moline) as part of their membership, with no additional cost, according to a Tuesday release.

The Two Rivers Y in Moline and the city of Moline Parks & Recreation have an affordable summer partnership.

“Creating a partnership between the Two Rivers YMCA and the City of Moline is only making our city stronger,” said Eric Griffith, Moline’s Parks & Recreation Director. “Moline is creating new partnership opportunities and working together to make our city better and provide more opportunities for our citizens.”

Riverside and YMCA employees will jointly staff the check-in area. Riverside staff will accept general daily admissions and Two Rivers YMCA will check-in members. General daily admission is $5. Evening Swims on Wednesdays and Fridays are $3. Children ages 3 and under are $1, and a family (up to 5 people) is $20. Two Rivers YMCA members simply enter with their membership card app or pin code.

Those interested in unlimited use of Riverside and other family-friendly Two Rivers YMCA amenities will be able to sign up for membership onsite or online at www.TwoRiversYMCA.org. The YMCA offers monthly and income-based membership so that no-one is turned away due to the inability to pay.

Removing the barrier of access opens doors to people in the community who could benefit from the services of the organizations and allows healthy activities for families. The Two Rivers Y (2040 53rd St., Moline) has two indoor swimming pools, open year-round.

Moline Parks and Two Rivers YMCA are also working together on another collaborative effort with local high schools to help streamline lifeguarding classes, making them more affordable and accessible. This will assist in increasing the number of certified lifeguards in our community necessary to keep pools for both organizations safe and secure year-round.

“Our organizations have been working on this collaboration since last summer and it will continue to grow,” said Two Rivers YMCA CEO, Mike Wennekamp. “The Riverside Family Aquatic Center has awesome plans for 2023 and beyond and we are excited to help them make this wonderful community asset accessible to even more people.”