Two Rivers YMCA sees increased need for summer meal program

Quad Citians continuing to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus are grateful for the Two Rivers YMCA’s ongoing free summer meal program.

It’s called the Nourish Youth Nutrition Collaborative Program.

Families can pick up two breakfasts and two lunches for each child in their home.

Thanks to the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Programs, on Wednesdays, families can also pick up one box of produce to go along with the free meals.

The free meals are available to any and everyone in need.

It’s a way to combat food insecurity within the entire community.

Jeff Cornelius, Program Executive, says with schools and camps being closed right now due to the pandemic, they want to ensure students can still access meals if they need them.

Cornelius says, “With a lot of those families at home, and the economic insecurity that comes along with the health crisis, we wanted to reach out and make meals available for those families if they’re out of work, if they’re not at camp. We wanted this to be for the broader community.”

Cornelius says it’s a need that you can’t predict, but it’s one they want to fill.

“We’ve had some families that have been a little bit tearful, and as we’ve gotten to know them over the weeks, they’ve shared a little bit more about their story and about how they never expected themselves to be in a situation to need a program like this,” says Cornelius.

That’s the case for parent Cheryl Baker, who received a free meal Monday.

“It means a lot because I’m unemployed right now, because my job is shut down because of the coronavirus,” she says. “So, it does help out a lot when they offer the food. You know, when you’re out of a job, and your unemployment doesn’t stretch as far as you want, this helps tremendously,” says Baker.

